$10,500+ tax & licensing
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2017 CAN AM OUTLANDER
Location
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
1,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8463591
- VIN: 3JBLKAT21HJ000124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Mint condition,like new! Financing available! Alunimum wheels, front and rear bumpers, wentch, rear fender protectors and passanger foot pegs, front rack extension, hand guards. This is a must see, like new!
Year
2017
Make
Can Am
Model
Outlander 570 XT EPS
Mileage
1100 MILES
Engine
570 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Yellow
Fuel System
fuel injected
