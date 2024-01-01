$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
Used
145,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN4H1177811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
