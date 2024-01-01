Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

145,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 11335933
  2. 11335933
  3. 11335933
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN4H1177811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2022 Lexus LC 500 for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Lexus LC 500 617 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru Forester WILDERNESS for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Subaru Forester WILDERNESS 29,472 KM $39,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Hyundai Elantra 67,374 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Colorado