2017 Chevrolet Cruze

191,000 KM

Details Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / PUSH BUTTON START / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / REVERSE CAMERA / AS TRADED / AS IS WHERE IS

12267406

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / PUSH BUTTON START / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / REVERSE CAMERA / AS TRADED / AS IS WHERE IS

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,000KM
VIN 3G1BE6SM9HS523124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2017 Chevrolet Cruze