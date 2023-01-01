Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

134,629 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1686679746
  2. 1686679747
  3. 1686679745
  4. 1686679747
  5. 1686679746
  6. 1686679746
  7. 1686679747
  8. 1686679748
  9. 1686679747
  10. 1686679746
  11. 1686679747
  12. 1686679746
  13. 1686679745
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
134,629KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10060308
  • Stock #: 23056
  • VIN: 1G1JD5SH3H4116198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,629 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVY SONIC LT AUTO

Remote Start | Clean Carfax | Back up Camera | Alloy Wheels

Financing For All Credit!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Same Day Financing!

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!

Checklist: 

- Brand new 2 year MVI 

- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

- Fresh oil change

- CarProof reports are available on all units.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2017 Chevrolet Sonic...
 134,629 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte LX 4d...
 82,570 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 122,112 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory