2017 Chevrolet Trax
LT / AWD / REMOTE START
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8140480
- VIN: 3GNCJPSB6HL210593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT
Looking for a compact SUV?
We have the perfect vehicle for you! Here is a certified pre-owned, AWD 2017 Trax LT powered by a 1.4L Turbo!
Whether you are driving on the Hwy or through the city, you will be getting an average of 8-10L/100KM's.
Equipped with the following features: Android Auto/Apple Car-Play, backup camera, keyless entry, satellite radio ready, Wi-Fi hotspot, 7 infotainment display, park assist, remote start, 16 alloy wheels, Bose audio system, and AWD!
Financing For Everyone!
With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test! Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.
Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*
Vehicle Features
