2017 Chevrolet Trax

92,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

LT / AWD / REMOTE START

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

92,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8140480
  VIN: 3GNCJPSB6HL210593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT

Looking for a compact SUV?

We have the perfect vehicle for you! Here is a certified pre-owned, AWD 2017 Trax LT powered by a 1.4L Turbo!

Whether you are driving on the Hwy or through the city, you will be getting an average of 8-10L/100KM's.

Equipped with the following features: Android Auto/Apple Car-Play, backup camera, keyless entry, satellite radio ready, Wi-Fi hotspot, 7 infotainment display, park assist, remote start, 16 alloy wheels, Bose audio system, and AWD!

Financing For Everyone!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

