Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chrysler 300

114,000 KM

Details Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler 300

2017 Chrysler 300

S V6 RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler 300

S V6 RWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 9234448
  2. 9234448
  3. 9234448
  4. 9234448
  5. 9234448
  6. 9234448
  7. 9234448
  8. 9234448
  9. 9234448
  10. 9234448
  11. 9234448
  12. 9234448
  13. 9234448
  14. 9234448
  15. 9234448
  16. 9234448
  17. 9234448
  18. 9234448
  19. 9234448
  20. 9234448
  21. 9234448
  22. 9234448
  23. 9234448
  24. 9234448
  25. 9234448
  26. 9234448
  27. 9234448
  28. 9234448
  29. 9234448
  30. 9234448
Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9234448
  • Stock #: 1344
  • VIN: 2c3ccabg8hh655510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1344
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2017 GMC Canyon Work...
 132,000 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler 300 S ...
 114,000 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz E...
 55,000 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory