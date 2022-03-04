Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

133,000 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

GT

2017 Dodge Journey

GT

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560202
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3HT697175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr GT

Automatic 3.6L 6-Cyl 

Clean Car Fax 

Financing For All Credit!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Same Day Financing!

 

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!

 

Checklist: 

- Brand new 2 year MVI 

- FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)

- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

- Fresh oil change 

- Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season) 

-  CarProof reports are available on all units.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

