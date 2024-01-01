$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
2017 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,920KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4K85HBC38368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2029
- Mileage 105,920 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Here we have a Stunning 2017 Ford Edge Titanium!! This Suv only has 105,920 Kms on it, and is loaded with options starting outside with Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Window Visors, Bug Deflector. Stepping foot in the vehicle, it has AC, Leather Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Back Up/ Front Camera, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Front Cooling Seats, Tux Mat Durable Floor Mats, All Power Options, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Park Assist, Push To Start, Apple Car Play/ Android Auto, Touch Screen Display, Memory Seats, Paddle Shifters, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Traction Control, USB Port. List Price: $21,900.
This Suv comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428
This Suv comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2023 Subaru BRZ Premium 6A 5,382 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe 6spd Manual 199,386 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited XL 7 Passenger 124,025 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2017 Ford Edge