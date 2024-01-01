Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Here we have a Stunning 2017 Ford Edge Titanium!! This Suv only has 105,920 Kms on it, and is loaded with options starting outside with Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Window Visors, Bug Deflector. Stepping foot in the vehicle, it has AC, Leather Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Back Up/ Front Camera, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Front Cooling Seats, Tux Mat Durable Floor Mats, All Power Options, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Park Assist, Push To Start, Apple Car Play/ Android Auto, Touch Screen Display, Memory Seats, Paddle Shifters, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Traction Control, USB Port. List Price: $21,900.</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>This Suv comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428</span><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><br></div>

2017 Ford Edge

105,920 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,920KM
VIN 2FMPK4K85HBC38368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2029
  • Mileage 105,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Here we have a Stunning 2017 Ford Edge Titanium!! This Suv only has 105,920 Kms on it, and is loaded with options starting outside with Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Window Visors, Bug Deflector. Stepping foot in the vehicle, it has AC, Leather Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Back Up/ Front Camera, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Front Cooling Seats, Tux Mat Durable Floor Mats, All Power Options, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Park Assist, Push To Start, Apple Car Play/ Android Auto, Touch Screen Display, Memory Seats, Paddle Shifters, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Traction Control, USB Port. List Price: $21,900.


This Suv comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428








Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2023 Subaru BRZ Premium 6A for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Subaru BRZ Premium 6A 5,382 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe 6spd Manual for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe 6spd Manual 199,386 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited XL 7 Passenger for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited XL 7 Passenger 124,025 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge