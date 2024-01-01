$17,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Escape
SE, NEW Tires, New Mvi, 4WD
2017 Ford Escape
SE, NEW Tires, New Mvi, 4WD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,725KM
VIN 1fmcu9gd8hud00657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1944
- Mileage 92,725 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2017 Ford Escape