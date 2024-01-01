Menu
2017 Ford Escape

92,725 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE, NEW Tires, New Mvi, 4WD

2017 Ford Escape

SE, NEW Tires, New Mvi, 4WD

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,725KM
VIN 1fmcu9gd8hud00657

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1944
  • Mileage 92,725 KM

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2017 Ford Escape