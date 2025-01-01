$17,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD / 7 PASSENGER / APPLE CARLAY & ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD / 7 PASSENGER / APPLE CARLAY & ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,000KM
VIN 1FM5K8D82HGA71908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 2.4 FWD 0 $4,900 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription R-DESIGN AWD 101,000 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe 19,000 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2017 Ford Explorer