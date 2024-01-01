Menu
2017 Ford F-150

132,500 KM

Details Features

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

132,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF1HKD63902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 132,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

