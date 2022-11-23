$35,900+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Double Cab 4WD
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
53,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9336226
- Stock #: 1374
- VIN: 1GTV2LEC5HZ174805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3