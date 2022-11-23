Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

53,000 KM

Details Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Double Cab 4WD

Double Cab 4WD

Location

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9336226
  • Stock #: 1374
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC5HZ174805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

