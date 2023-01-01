Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

140,000 KM

Details

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 9787705
  2. 9787705
  3. 9787705
  4. 9787705
  5. 9787705
  6. 9787705
  7. 9787705
  8. 9787705
  9. 9787705
  10. 9787705
  11. 9787705
  12. 9787705
  13. 9787705
  14. 9787705
  15. 9787705
  16. 9787705
  17. 9787705
  18. 9787705
  19. 9787705
  20. 9787705
  21. 9787705
  22. 9787705
  23. 9787705
  24. 9787705
  25. 9787705
  26. 9787705
  27. 9787705
  28. 9787705
  29. 9787705
  30. 9787705
  31. 9787705
  32. 9787705
  33. 9787705
  34. 9787705
  35. 9787705
  36. 9787705
  37. 9787705
  38. 9787705
  39. 9787705
  40. 9787705
  41. 9787705
  42. 9787705
  43. 9787705
  44. 9787705
  45. 9787705
  46. 9787705
  47. 9787705
  48. 9787705
  49. 9787705
  50. 9787705
Contact Seller

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9787705
  • Stock #: 1481
  • VIN: 3gtu2pej3hg208774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLUE/GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1481
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 134,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Impal...
 0 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 140,000 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory