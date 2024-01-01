Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>MVI AND READY TO GO , DETAILED</div><br /><div>REAR PASSENGER BRAKE CALIPER STICKING BAD, PULLING HARD TO RIGHT!!!!!!!!</div>

2017 Honda Accord

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Accord

EX Coupe w/Honda-Sensing CVT / POWER SUNROOF / ALLOYS / PUSH BUTTON / REVERSE CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12013870

2017 Honda Accord

EX Coupe w/Honda-Sensing CVT / POWER SUNROOF / ALLOYS / PUSH BUTTON / REVERSE CAMERA

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,000KM
VIN 1HGCT1B50HA800002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MVI AND READY TO GO , DETAILED
REAR PASSENGER BRAKE CALIPER STICKING BAD, PULLING HARD TO RIGHT!!!!!!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 5M W/SUNROOF for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 5M W/SUNROOF 161,000 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Hyundai Elantra GLS 117,163 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE1 FWD for sale in Truro, NS
2017 GMC Terrain SLE1 FWD 135,399 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Accord