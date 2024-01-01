$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Accord
EX Coupe w/Honda-Sensing CVT / POWER SUNROOF / ALLOYS / PUSH BUTTON / REVERSE CAMERA
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
Used
149,000KM
VIN 1HGCT1B50HA800002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MVI AND READY TO GO , DETAILED
REAR PASSENGER BRAKE CALIPER STICKING BAD, PULLING HARD TO RIGHT!!!!!!!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
