2017 Honda Accord

+ taxes & licensing
902-895-7444
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
This 2017 Honda Civic HYBRID
Comes equipped with automatic transmission, cloth interior, power seat, bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, carplay, back up camera and so much more!
Financing For Everyone!
Up to $5000 Cash Back!
Message Today!
With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test! Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.
Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1