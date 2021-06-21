Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Accord

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

HYBRID / BEST DEAL IN ATLANTIC CANADA!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Accord

HYBRID / BEST DEAL IN ATLANTIC CANADA!

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1628779626
  2. 1628779657
  3. 1628779658
  4. 1628779658
  5. 1628779658
  6. 1628779658
  7. 1628779658
  8. 1628779658
  9. 1628779658
  10. 1628779657
  11. 1628779658
  12. 1628779658
  13. 1628779657
  14. 1628779656
  15. 1628779658
  16. 1628779658
  17. 1628779657
  18. 1628779658
  19. 1628779658
  20. 1628779658
  21. 1628779658
  22. 1628779680
  23. 1628779680
  24. 1628779680
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7484619
  • VIN: JHMCR6F31HC800418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Honda Civic HYBRID

Comes equipped with automatic transmission, cloth interior, power seat, bluetooth, steering wheel audio control, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, carplay, back up camera and so much more!

Financing For Everyone!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Message Today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 116,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 116,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 59,000 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory