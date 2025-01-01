$19,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Honda Civic
EX-T COUPE 6M
2017 Honda Civic
EX-T COUPE 6M
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,000KM
VIN 2HGFC3A52HH220780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 333957
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 2.4 FWD 0 $4,900 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription R-DESIGN AWD 101,000 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe 19,000 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2017 Honda Civic