Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

80,800 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 8802032
  2. 8802032
  3. 8802032
  4. 8802032
  5. 8802032
  6. 8802032
  7. 8802032
  8. 8802032
  9. 8802032
  10. 8802032
  11. 8802032
  12. 8802032
  13. 8802032
  14. 8802032
  15. 8802032
  16. 8802032
  17. 8802032
  18. 8802032
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

80,800KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8802032
  • Stock #: 1218
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F54HH033348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1218
  • Mileage 80,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 135,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Sonic...
 73,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio SX GDI
 108,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory