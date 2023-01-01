$19,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 0 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9471837

9471837 Stock #: 1386

1386 VIN: 2HGFC4B60HH401034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 131,077 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

