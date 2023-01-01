Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

131,077 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX Coupe CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX Coupe CVT

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 9471837
  2. 9471837
  3. 9471837
  4. 9471837
  5. 9471837
  6. 9471837
  7. 9471837
  8. 9471837
  9. 9471837
  10. 9471837
  11. 9471837
  12. 9471837
  13. 9471837
  14. 9471837
  15. 9471837
  16. 9471837
  17. 9471837
  18. 9471837
  19. 9471837
  20. 9471837
  21. 9471837
  22. 9471837
  23. 9471837
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

131,077KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9471837
  • Stock #: 1386
  • VIN: 2HGFC4B60HH401034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1386
  • Mileage 131,077 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 131,077 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento EX ...
 95,682 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Trades...
 134,000 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory