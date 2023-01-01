$19,900+ tax & licensing
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2017 Honda Civic
2017 Honda Civic
LX Coupe CVT
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
131,077KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9471837
- Stock #: 1386
- VIN: 2HGFC4B60HH401034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1386
- Mileage 131,077 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels


Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3