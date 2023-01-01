$23,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
5dr Manual Sport
Location
JG Financing & Auto Sales
8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 9617458
- VIN: SHHFK7G40HU301871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Civic Sport Manual - 111000KM - Features including air conditioning, heated seats, backup camera, touchscreen display and alloy rims
Vehicle Features
