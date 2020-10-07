Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,400

+ tax & licensing
$12,400

+ taxes & licensing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

902-895-7444

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Clean Car Fax! Only $95 Dollars Bi-Weekly!

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL Clean Car Fax! Only $95 Dollars Bi-Weekly!

Location

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$12,400

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Stock #: 2082B
  VIN: KMHD84LF1HU103137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017!

Brand New MVI!

Brand new tires, also comes with like new winter tires!

Clean car fax! 

Feature-packed and decked out! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: variably intermittent wipers, telescoping steering wheel, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

