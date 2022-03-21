Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

66,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 8716424
  2. 8716424
  3. 8716424
  4. 8716424
  5. 8716424
  6. 8716424
  7. 8716424
  8. 8716424
  9. 8716424
  10. 8716424
  11. 8716424
  12. 8716424
  13. 8716424
  14. 8716424
  15. 8716424
  16. 8716424
  17. 8716424
  18. 8716424
  19. 8716424
  20. 8716424
  21. 8716424
  22. 8716424
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8716424
  • Stock #: 1243
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9HU293835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1243
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2016 Honda HR-V EX-L...
 150,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2020 Buick Encore Sp...
 32,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 87,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory