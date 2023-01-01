2017 Hyundai Tucson ...

$25,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10162005

10162005 Stock #: 1611

1611 VIN: KM8J3CA43H3U38236

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 1611

Mileage 48,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.