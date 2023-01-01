Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

76,401 KM

Details

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/Preferred Package AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/Preferred Package AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 9952541
  2. 9952541
  3. 9952541
  4. 9952541
  5. 9952541
  6. 9952541
  7. 9952541
  8. 9952541
  9. 9952541
  10. 9952541
  11. 9952541
  12. 9952541
  13. 9952541
  14. 9952541
  15. 9952541
  16. 9952541
  17. 9952541
  18. 9952541
  19. 9952541
  20. 9952541
  21. 9952541
  22. 9952541
  23. 9952541
  24. 9952541
  25. 9952541
  26. 9952541
  27. 9952541
  28. 9952541
  29. 9952541
  30. 9952541
  31. 9952541
  32. 9952541
  33. 9952541
  34. 9952541
  35. 9952541
  36. 9952541
  37. 9952541
  38. 9952541
  39. 9952541
  40. 9952541
  41. 9952541
  42. 9952541
  43. 9952541
  44. 9952541
  45. 9952541
  46. 9952541
  47. 9952541
  48. 9952541
  49. 9952541
  50. 9952541
Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,401KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9952541
  • Stock #: 1514
  • VIN: KM8J3CA4XHU584678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,401 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2014 Toyota Camry SE
 118,419 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 76,401 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 81,646 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory