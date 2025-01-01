2017 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE

$11,900+ taxes & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 7,100 MI
Vehicle Description
🔥 EXCELLENT CONDITION - LE MODEL WITH FOX SHOCKS! 🔥
2017 Kawasaki Teryx 800 LE EPS 4X4
📍 Located in Truro, NS
💰 $11,900 + HST
💳 Financing Available!
KEY SPECS:
800cc V-Twin engine with EPS (power steering)
4-wheel drive
Green and Black color scheme
Fuel injected, liquid cooled
7,100 miles
LE MODEL PREMIUM FEATURES:
✅ Complete Cab System:
• Full cab with hard roof
• Full windshield & rear window
• Rear view & side mirrors
✅ Lighting & Protection:
• LE Model: 4 LED headlights (factory)
• Front LED light bar
• Front bumper with bush guards
✅ Performance Upgrades:
• LE Model: FOX gas shocks (factory)
• 4,500 lb KFI winch with fair lead
• 2" lift kit
• Aftermarket blacked-out wheels
• Like-new Carnivore tires
✅ Audio System:
• BOSS Bluetooth stereo
• 2-speaker system
Why This Deal is Amazing:
This is the premium LE model with factory FOX shocks and LED headlights, plus tons of quality aftermarket upgrades. Perfect balance of performance, comfort, and value for serious trail riding!
🏪 DEALER LISTING:
MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE
Brookside, Nova Scotia
🌐 mikesrecreationandcycle dot com
📞 Call 9️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣9️⃣2️⃣3️⃣8️⃣4️⃣
📍 40 Glenforest Drive, Brookside
902-899-2384