2017 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE

<p>🔥 EXCELLENT CONDITION - LE MODEL WITH FOX SHOCKS! 🔥<br />2017 Kawasaki Teryx 800 LE EPS 4X4<br />📍 Located in Truro, NS<br />💰 $11,900 + HST<br />💳 Financing Available!<br />KEY SPECS:<br /><br />800cc V-Twin engine with EPS (power steering)<br />4-wheel drive<br />Green and Black color scheme<br />Fuel injected, liquid cooled<br />7,100 miles<br /><br />LE MODEL PREMIUM FEATURES:<br />✅ Complete Cab System:<br />• Full cab with hard roof<br />• Full windshield & rear window<br />• Rear view & side mirrors<br />✅ Lighting & Protection:<br />• LE Model: 4 LED headlights (factory)<br />• Front LED light bar<br />• Front bumper with bush guards<br />✅ Performance Upgrades:<br />• LE Model: FOX gas shocks (factory)<br />• 4,500 lb KFI winch with fair lead<br />• 2 lift kit<br />• Aftermarket blacked-out wheels<br />• Like-new Carnivore tires<br />✅ Audio System:<br />• BOSS Bluetooth stereo<br />• 2-speaker system<br />Why This Deal is Amazing:<br />This is the premium LE model with factory FOX shocks and LED headlights, plus tons of quality aftermarket upgrades. Perfect balance of performance, comfort, and value for serious trail riding!<br /><br />🏪 DEALER LISTING:<br />MIKES RECREATION & CYCLE<br />Brookside, Nova Scotia<br />🌐 mikesrecreationandcycle dot com<br />📞 Call 9️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣9️⃣2️⃣3️⃣8️⃣4️⃣<br />📍 40 Glenforest Drive, Brookside<br /><br /></p>

Vehicle Description

🔥 EXCELLENT CONDITION - LE MODEL WITH FOX SHOCKS! 🔥
2017 Kawasaki Teryx 800 LE EPS 4X4
📍 Located in Truro, NS
💰 $11,900 + HST
💳 Financing Available!
KEY SPECS:

800cc V-Twin engine with EPS (power steering)
4-wheel drive
Green and Black color scheme
Fuel injected, liquid cooled
7,100 miles

LE MODEL PREMIUM FEATURES:
✅ Complete Cab System:
• Full cab with hard roof
• Full windshield & rear window
• Rear view & side mirrors
✅ Lighting & Protection:
• LE Model: 4 LED headlights (factory)
• Front LED light bar
• Front bumper with bush guards
✅ Performance Upgrades:
• LE Model: FOX gas shocks (factory)
• 4,500 lb KFI winch with fair lead
• 2" lift kit
• Aftermarket blacked-out wheels
• Like-new Carnivore tires
✅ Audio System:
• BOSS Bluetooth stereo
• 2-speaker system
Why This Deal is Amazing:
This is the premium LE model with factory FOX shocks and LED headlights, plus tons of quality aftermarket upgrades. Perfect balance of performance, comfort, and value for serious trail riding!

🏪 DEALER LISTING:
MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE
Brookside, Nova Scotia
🌐 mikesrecreationandcycle dot com
📞 Call 9️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣9️⃣2️⃣3️⃣8️⃣4️⃣
📍 40 Glenforest Drive, Brookside

