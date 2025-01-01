Menu
<p><strong>Affordable 2017 KIA SORENTO SX+ V6 AWD – Brand new MVI!</strong></p><p> </p><p><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!</p><p>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Automatic Transmission</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Auto, AWD, 3.3L 6cyl, Gas</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Clean Carfax</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>7-seater</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>FULLY LOADED</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Sunroof</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Full leather interior</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>161,000 Kilometer's</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Brand new 2-year inspection.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Tires to match the season.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Fresh oil change or like-new oil!</p><p> </p><p><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p> </p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423</p><p>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

