<p><strong>Affordable 2017 Mazda3 GX</strong></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;>BRAND NEW INSPECTION –  30-DAY WARRANTY !</span></p><p> </p><p><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!</p><p>- We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p>- Freshly detailed</p><p>- 117,000 Kilometers</p><p>- FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED  </p><p>- MANUAL Transmission</p><p>- BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION</p><p>- FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.</p><p>- FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE-NEW OIL</p><p>- TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON</p><p> </p><p><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!</strong></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)  </p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423</p><p>Email: info@affordableautosales</p>

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

117,000 KM

$13,799

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

12899939

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$13,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,000KM
VIN 3MZBN1U72HM126907

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Affordable 2017 Mazda3 GX

BRAND NEW INSPECTION –  30-DAY WARRANTY !

 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!

Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!

- We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.

- Freshly detailed

- 117,000 Kilometers

- FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED  

- MANUAL Transmission

- BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION

- FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.

- FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE-NEW OIL

- TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)  

Call / Text: 902-890-9423

Email: info@affordableautosales

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Wheel Covers

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-XXXX

(902) 890-9423

