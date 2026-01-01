Menu
Affordable 2017 Mazda 3 GX– Brand new MVI – Low Kilometres!

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.
·        Auto, Front Wheel Drive, 2L 4cyl
·         30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
·         136,000 Kilometers
·         Brand new 2-year inspection.
·         Fully checked over and certified.
·         Tires to match the season.
·         Fresh oil change or like-new oil!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

136,000 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,000KM
VIN JM1BN1U70H1116473

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable 2017 Mazda 3 GX– Brand new MVI – Low Kilometres!


KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.
·        Auto, Front Wheel Drive, 2L 4cyl
·         30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
·         136,000 Kilometers
·         Brand new 2-year inspection.
·         Fully checked over and certified.
·         Tires to match the season.
·         Fresh oil change or like-new oil!


FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2017 Mazda MAZDA3