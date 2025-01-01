Menu
2017 Nissan Frontier

115,000 KM

Details Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Frontier

SL Crew Cab LWB 5AT 4WD

12348432

2017 Nissan Frontier

SL Crew Cab LWB 5AT 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,000KM
VIN 1n6ad0fv7hn730981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2017 Nissan Frontier