2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SL
Location
Affordable Auto Sales NS
731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2
(902) 890-9423
Used
169,000KM
VIN 5N1DR2MMXHC667891
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Affordable 2017 NISSAN PATHFINDER 4x4 SL
Fully Loaded: 7-Seater
BRAND NEW INSPECTION – FREE 30-DAY WARRANTY!
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.
- Freshly detailed
- FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED
- 4X4
- Automatic Transmission
- 7 – Seater
- Fully Loaded – Premium Edition
- BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION
- FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.
- FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE NEW OIL
- TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)
Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
