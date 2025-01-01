Menu
<p><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;><strong>Affordable 2017 NISSAN PATHFINDER 4x4 SL </strong></span></p><p><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;><strong>Fully Loaded: 7-Seater</strong></span><br /><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;><u>BRAND NEW INSPECTION – FREE 30-DAY WARRANTY!</u></span></p><p><br /><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></span><br /><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!</span><br /><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</span></p><ul><li><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>Freshly detailed</span></li><li><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>169,000 Kilometers</span></li><li><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>FULLY SERVICED AND CERTIFIED</span></li><li><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>4X4</span></li><li><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>Automatic Transmission</span></li><li><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>7 – Seater</span></li><li><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>Fully Loaded – Premium Edition</span></li><li><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>BRAND NEW 2-YEAR INSPECTION</span></li><li><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>FREE-30 DAY POWERTRAIN WITH EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE.</span></li><li><span lang=EN-US style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>FRESH OIL CHANGE OR LIKE NEW OIL</span></li><li><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>TIRES TO MATCH THE SEASON</span><br /><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!</strong></span><br /><br /><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;>Submit Your Application at</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14.0pt;> </span><a title=http://www.affordableautosales.ca href=http://www.affordableautosales.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><span style=color: black;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt; text-decoration-line: none;>www.affordableautosales.ca</span></span></a><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-size: var(--font-size); --font-size: 13px !important;> </span><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-size: var(--font-size); --font-size: 13px !important;>(</span><a title=http://www.affordableautosales.ca/ href=http://www.affordableautosales.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><span style=color: black;><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-size: var(--font-size); text-decoration-line: none; --font-size: 13px !important;>http://www.affordableautosales.ca/</span></span></a><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-size: var(--font-size); --font-size: 13px !important;>) </span><br /><br /><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-size: var(--font-size); --font-size: 13px !important;>Call / Text:</span> <a title=tel:902-890-9423 href=tel:902-890-9423><span style=color: black;>902-890-9423</span></a><br /><span style=text-size-adjust: auto; caret-color: #000000; font-size: var(--font-size); --font-size: 13px !important;>Email:</span> <a title=mailto:info@affordableautosales.ca href=mailto:info@affordableautosales.ca><span style=color: black;>info@affordableautosales.ca</span></a></li></ul>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

