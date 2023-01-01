Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

178,000 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10435398
  • Stock #: 1544
  • VIN: 5n1at2mvxhc870714

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

