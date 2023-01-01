2017 Nissan Rogue

$18,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10435398

10435398 Stock #: 1544

1544 VIN: 5n1at2mvxhc870714

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Exterior Spoiler Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

