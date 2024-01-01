Menu
2017 Nissan Sentra

120,500 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn CVT SL | NEW MVI | NEW ALL SEASON

2017 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn CVT SL | NEW MVI | NEW ALL SEASON

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP6HY364561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Sentra SL

Auto

New MVI

New All Season Tires

Only $126 Bi-Weekly

Welcome to Auto World Truro, your premier destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in Truro. We are excited to present this exceptional Unit that combines style, performance, and reliability.

 

Vehicle Description:

 

This Units a remarkable choice for those seeking a combination of comfort, practicality, and advanced features. With its sleek design and attention to detail, this vehicle is sure to turn heads on the road. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, this unit offers an enjoyable driving experience.

 

Key Features:

 

Remote Start

 

ULTRA LOW KMS

 

Back up Camera

 

Sirius XM Radio

 

Bluetooth



Auto World Truro: Your Trusted Dealership

      • Auto World Truro is dedicated to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction. As a leading dealership in Truro, we take pride in our extensive selection of quality pre-owned vehicles. Our team of experienced professionals ensures that every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection process, so you can have peace of mind knowing that you're getting a reliable and well-maintained car.

Why Choose Auto World Truro?

 

Wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles

 

Comprehensive vehicle inspections

 

Transparent pricing and financing options

 

Knowledgeable and friendly staff

 

Exceptional customer service

 

At Auto World Truro, we understand that purchasing a car is a significant decision. That's why we strive to make your car-buying experience hassle-free and enjoyable. Visit our dealership today to explore this remarkable Unit and discover why Auto World Truro is the trusted choice for automotive excellence.

 

Contact us today to schedule a test drive or inquire about our financing options. Our dedicated team is ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle to fit your needs and budget.

 

Financing For All Credit! Get the car you want with financing options tailored to your credit.

 

Up to $5000 Cash Back! Receive up to $5000 in cash back when you purchase your vehicle.

 

Same Day Financing! Drive off the lot with your dream car on the same day with our quick financing process.

 

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” Checklist! Rest assured knowing that every vehicle purchase at Auto World Truro goes through our comprehensive checklist to ensure your satisfaction.

 

Checklist:

 

Brand new 2-year MVI: Your vehicle will come with a fresh 2-year Motor Vehicle Inspection.

 

Fully detailed inside and out: We take care of every detail, ensuring your vehicle looks as good as new.

 

Fresh oil change: Start your journey with a vehicle that has had a recent oil change.

 

CarProof reports available: Access detailed CarProof reports for complete transparency on the vehicle's history.

 

At Auto World Sales & Service, we go above and beyond to exceed your expectations. Our rigorous multi-point inspection process includes professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, lube/oil & air filter changes, and a thorough road test. We're here to answer any questions you have or discuss your specific motoring needs. You can reach us by phone, e-mail, or visit us in person.

 

Experience the Auto World difference with our unmatched quality control, unbeatable prices, and incredible selection. Rest easy knowing that CarProof reports are available for all units, giving you peace of mind when making your purchase.

 

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for one free oil change and free MVI Stickers for life*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2017 Nissan Sentra