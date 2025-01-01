Menu
2017 Nissan Titan

170,000 KM

Details Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan

S Crew Cab 4WD

12314792

2017 Nissan Titan

S Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
VIN 1N6AA1EJXHN558331

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2017 Nissan Titan