2017 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 2,996 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,RIDE COMMAND with GPS,polaris stereo,back up camera,color match roof,windshield,rear mesh,rear view mirror,side mirrors,front and rear bumpers,wench,rock sliders,extended fender flairs,gas shocks,super nice RZR
Year 2017
Make Polaris
Model RZR 1000 XP EPS
Mileage 2996 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Blue and Yellow
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
