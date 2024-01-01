2017 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

Menu
<p>Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,RIDE COMMAND with GPS,polaris stereo,back up camera,color match roof,windshield,rear mesh,rear view mirror,side mirrors,front and rear bumpers,wench,rock sliders,extended fender flairs,gas shocks,super nice RZR<br /><br />$14,900 +hst<br />Year    2017<br />Make    Polaris<br />Model    RZR 1000 XP EPS<br />Mileage    2996 mi<br />Engine    1000 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Blue and Yellow<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 2,996 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,RIDE COMMAND with GPS,polaris stereo,back up camera,color match roof,windshield,rear mesh,rear view mirror,side mirrors,front and rear bumpers,wench,rock sliders,extended fender flairs,gas shocks,super nice RZR

$14,900 +hst
Year    2017
Make    Polaris
Model    RZR 1000 XP EPS
Mileage    2996 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Blue and Yellow
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

