Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

187,000 KM

Details Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 11257001
  2. 11257001
  3. 11257001
  4. 11257001
  5. 11257001
  6. 11257001
  7. 11257001
  8. 11257001
  9. 11257001
  10. 11257001
  11. 11257001
  12. 11257001
  13. 11257001
  14. 11257001
Contact Seller

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
187,000KM
Used
VIN 1c6rr7gt3hs779651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SPORT, Good Condition, Fresh MVI for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Hyundai Elantra SPORT, Good Condition, Fresh MVI 219,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe Convertible for sale in Truro, NS
2004 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe Convertible 158,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT QUAD CAB 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2017 RAM 1500 SLT QUAD CAB 4WD 187,000 KM $20,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500