Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST / HEMI / ONLY 68,000 KMS /

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

ST / HEMI / ONLY 68,000 KMS /

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1623952345
  2. 1623952354
  3. 1623952383
  4. 1623952385
  5. 1623952385
  6. 1623952385
  7. 1623952385
  8. 1623952385
  9. 1623952385
  10. 1623952385
  11. 1623952385
  12. 1623952385
  13. 1623952385
  14. 1623952385
  15. 1623952385
  16. 1623952385
  17. 1623952385
  18. 1623952385
  19. 1623952385
  20. 1623952385
  21. 1623952385
  22. 1623952385
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7212524
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT5HG722186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2017 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 68,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is ST. This Ram ST is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

Message Today For A Test Drive! 

Sameday Financing, Trades Welcome, Act Today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2017 Ford Focus SEL ...
 140,000 KM
$10,595 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 115,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Compass No...
 128,000 KM
$10,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory