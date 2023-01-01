Menu
2017 RAM 1500

93,498 KM

Details Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2017 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,498KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9979526
  • Stock #: 1527
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT5HG632097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,498 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

