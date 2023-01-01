$31,900+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
93,498KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9979526
- Stock #: 1527
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT5HG632097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,498 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
