2017 Ski-Doo Renegade

5,400 MI

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2017 Ski-Doo Renegade

2017 Ski-Doo Renegade

850 E-Tec

2017 Ski-Doo Renegade

850 E-Tec

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

5,400MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7803234
  VIN: 2BPSUFHZ0HV000706

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Snowmobile
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 2-cylinder
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 5,400 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing Available! reverse and electric start, studded track, heated hand and thumb warmer. Give Mike a call for details 902 899-2384

$9,995Year2017MakeSki DooModel850 Renegade E-TECMileage5400 miEngine850 ccColorBlackFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Vehicle Features

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

