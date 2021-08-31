2017 Ski-Doo Renegade

+ taxes & licensing
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Excellent condition! Financing Available! reverse and electric start, studded track, heated hand and thumb warmer. Give Mike a call for details 902 899-2384$9,995Year2017MakeSki DooModel850 Renegade E-TECMileage5400 miEngine850 ccColorBlackFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled
