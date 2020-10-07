Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

184,000 KM

$10,795

+ tax & licensing
$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

902-895-7444

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE ONLY $80 Bi-Weekly!

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE ONLY $80 Bi-Weekly!

Location

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6127116
  Stock #: 2070
  VIN: 2T1BURHE2Hc861764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Corolla LE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMREA.

Brand New MVI! 

ONLY $80 BI-WEEKLY! OVER 84 MONTHS!

Fresh Oil Change!

For 2017, the Corolla also makes a great leap with new safety features and driver aids on all models, including a rear-view camera, forward collision warning, lane departure intervention and adaptive cruise control features that aren't commonly standard even on luxury sedans. Being arguably the best selling vehicle of all time, the Toyota Corolla has been around since 1966 and to date has sold over 44 million units. Its easy to see why...Dependable, reliable, confident, sturdy, etc, are all applicable when looking into this mammoth line from Toyota.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

