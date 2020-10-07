Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4

49,542 KM

Details Description Features

$22,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,595

+ taxes & licensing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1602791563
  2. 1602791268
  3. 1602791618
  4. 1602791618
  5. 1602791618
  6. 1602791618
  7. 1602791618
  8. 1602791618
  9. 1602791618
  10. 1602791618
  11. 1602791618
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$22,595

+ taxes & licensing

49,542KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5891628
  • Stock #: 2063
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV6HW582693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2063
  • Mileage 49,542 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TOYOTA RAV 4!!!

Auto, Air, Power Group, Cruise, AMFM, CD, Mp3, AUX, Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt and Telescopic, Front Wheel Drive, Tinted Windows, Voice Recognition Controls, 6 Speakers, 6.1 Display Screen, Heated Seat, Back Up Camera, Automatic Headlamps, Silver Painted Roof Rails, Toyota Safety Sense P Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beam, Bluetooth, ABS, VSC, BA, EBD, Dual Air Bags with Side Air Bags and Keyless Entry. Balance of Factory Warranty, Taxes and Lic Extra. Buy with Confidence & Full Disclosure! Carfax Vehicle History report readily available for your review.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

2016 Honda Civic LX ...
 149,134 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 111,123 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 32,155 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory