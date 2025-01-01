Menu
2017 Toyota Tundra

255,000 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
PLATINUM CREWMAX / 5.7L V8 / 4WD / LEATHER / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / TOW PACKAGE / CHROME WHEELS / NAVIGATION / PHONE CHARGING DOCK

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

VIN 5TFAY5F13HX634559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

