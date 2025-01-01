$29,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tundra
PLATINUM CREWMAX / 5.7L V8 / 4WD / LEATHER / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / TOW PACKAGE / CHROME WHEELS / NAVIGATION / PHONE CHARGING DOCK
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,000KM
VIN 5TFAY5F13HX634559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 255,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
