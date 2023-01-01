Menu
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

105,000 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T WOLFSBURG EDITION

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T WOLFSBURG EDITION

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

105,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: 1594
  • VIN: 3VWDB7AJ3HM353950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLOE/BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory