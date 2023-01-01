$20,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4T WOLFSBURG EDITION
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
105,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10082976
- Stock #: 1594
- VIN: 3VWDB7AJ3HM353950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLOE/BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
