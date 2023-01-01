Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

120,000 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T S 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T S 6A

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10139469
  2. 10139469
  3. 10139469
  4. 10139469
  5. 10139469
  6. 10139469
  7. 10139469
  8. 10139469
  9. 10139469
  10. 10139469
  11. 10139469
  12. 10139469
  13. 10139469
  14. 10139469
  15. 10139469
  16. 10139469
  17. 10139469
  18. 10139469
  19. 10139469
  20. 10139469
  21. 10139469
  22. 10139469
  23. 10139469
  24. 10139469
  25. 10139469
  26. 10139469
  27. 10139469
  28. 10139469
  29. 10139469
  30. 10139469
  31. 10139469
  32. 10139469
  33. 10139469
  34. 10139469
  35. 10139469
  36. 10139469
  37. 10139469
  38. 10139469
  39. 10139469
  40. 10139469
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10139469
  • Stock #: 1608
  • VIN: 3vw2b7aj6hm221725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1608
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 120,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Charger RT
 71,000 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2019 Audi S4 PRESTAG...
 43,000 KM
$55,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory