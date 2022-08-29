Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

59,016 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,016KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9046138
  Stock #: 1303
  VIN: WVGNV7AX2HK037249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1303
  • Mileage 59,016 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

