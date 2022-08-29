2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

$25,900 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 0 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9046138

9046138 Stock #: 1303

1303 VIN: WVGNV7AX2HK037249

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1303

Mileage 59,016 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

