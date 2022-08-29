$25,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Wolfsburg Edition
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
59,016KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9046138
- Stock #: 1303
- VIN: WVGNV7AX2HK037249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1303
- Mileage 59,016 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3