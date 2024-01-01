2018 Arctic Cat 1000 Wildcat Limited

Menu
Excellent condition,finance available,Textron Off Road Addition,supper smooth ride,lots off power,roof,windshield,LED roof light,front and rear bumpers,LED bumper light,rear view mirror,nice stereo,rock sliders,full roll bar cage,nice bike

$11,995
Year    2018
Make    Arctic Cat
Model    Wildcat 1000 XX LTD
Mileage    5200 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Green
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384

Excellent condition,finance available,Textron Off Road Addition,supper smooth ride,lots off power,roof,windshield,LED roof light,front and rear bumpers,LED bumper light,rear view mirror,nice stereo,rock sliders,full roll bar cage,nice bike

$11,995
Year    2018
Make    Arctic Cat
Model    Wildcat 1000 XX LTD
Mileage    5200 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Green
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

