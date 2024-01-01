$11,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Arctic Cat 1000 Wildcat Limited
2018 Arctic Cat 1000 Wildcat Limited
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 5,200 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,finance available,Textron Off Road Addition,supper smooth ride,lots off power,roof,windshield,LED roof light,front and rear bumpers,LED bumper light,rear view mirror,nice stereo,rock sliders,full roll bar cage,nice bike
Year 2018
Make Arctic Cat
Model Wildcat 1000 XX LTD
Mileage 5200 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Green
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384