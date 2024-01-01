Menu
Here we have an AWD 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T S-Line!! This Suv is in good condition and comes loaded with options. Starting with Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear AC and Heated Seats, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera View, Double Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooling Front Seats, Bose Sound System, Drive Mode Selection, All Power Options, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Push To Start, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Aux Outlet, USB Ports, Auto Start/Stop. This Vehicle has 163,600 Kms on it!! List Price: $29,999.

This Suv comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like!

163,000 KM

$29,999

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

VIN WA1WAAF71JD002684

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1999
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Here we have an AWD 2018 Audi Q7 3.0T S-Line!! This Suv is in good condition and comes loaded with options. Starting with Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear AC and Heated Seats, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera View, Double Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooling Front Seats, Bose Sound System, Drive Mode Selection, All Power Options, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Push To Start, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Aux Outlet, USB Ports, Auto Start/Stop. This Vehicle has 163,600 Kms on it!! List Price: $29,999.


This Suv comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! All Credit Applications Welcome! All Financing Available, with over 10 lenders to get you approved no matter your credit level! Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto is a family run business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

