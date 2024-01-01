Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Cadillac ATS

103,895 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Cadillac ATS

Coupe 2.0L AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Cadillac ATS

Coupe 2.0L AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,895KM
VIN 1g6ae1rx0j0134247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2034
  • Mileage 103,895 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Touring CVT, Like New! for sale in Truro, NS
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Touring CVT, Like New! 8,536 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2.0L AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2.0L AWD 103,895 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport 126,918 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2018 Cadillac ATS