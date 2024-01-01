2018 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

Menu
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available!!! Power steering, brand new 30 Outback Max Tires on blacked out Can Am wheels. Foxx gas shocks, roof, full windshield that opens 1/2 way, sid mirrors, center rear view mirror, lower door inserts, aftermarket door handles inside and out, rear CanAm mesh window, winch, extended rear fender flairs. Real sharp looking bike!!!<br /><br />$20,900<br />Year    2018<br />Make    Can Am<br />Model    Maverick X3 TURBO XMX<br />Mileage    3100 mi<br />Engine    1000 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Black and Yellow<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

Excellent condition! Financing available!!! Power steering, brand new 30" Outback Max Tires on blacked out Can Am wheels. Foxx gas shocks, roof, full windshield that opens 1/2 way, sid mirrors, center rear view mirror, lower door inserts, aftermarket door handles inside and out, rear CanAm mesh window, winch, extended rear fender flairs. Real sharp looking bike!!!

$20,900
Year    2018
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick X3 TURBO XMX
Mileage    3100 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Black and Yellow
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

