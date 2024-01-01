$20,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000
X3 TURBO XMX
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 3,100 MI
Excellent condition! Financing available!!! Power steering, brand new 30" Outback Max Tires on blacked out Can Am wheels. Foxx gas shocks, roof, full windshield that opens 1/2 way, sid mirrors, center rear view mirror, lower door inserts, aftermarket door handles inside and out, rear CanAm mesh window, winch, extended rear fender flairs. Real sharp looking bike!!!
Year 2018
Make Can Am
Model Maverick X3 TURBO XMX
Mileage 3100 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Black and Yellow
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384