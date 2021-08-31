2018 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition!! Financing available!! Very well maintained! Brand new tires, wentch. This is the Trail Edition 15" wide. Will fit on pretty well any trail. Call Mike For details (902) 899-2384.$12,400Year2018MakeCan AmModel1000 Mavrick TrailMileage6400 miEngine1000 ccDrive4WDColorWhiteFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2