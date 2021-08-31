Menu
2018 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

6,400 MI

Details Description

$12,400

+ tax & licensing
$12,400

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Trail

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$12,400

+ taxes & licensing

6,400MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7639849
  • VIN: 3JB1GAP40JK001144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 6,400 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition!! Financing available!! Very well maintained! Brand new tires, wentch. This is the Trail Edition 15" wide. Will fit on pretty well any trail. Call Mike For details (902) 899-2384.

$12,400Year2018MakeCan AmModel1000 Mavrick TrailMileage6400 miEngine1000 ccDrive4WDColorWhiteFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

