2018 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000

$12,400 + taxes & licensing 6 , 4 0 0 M I Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7639849

7639849 VIN: 3JB1GAP40JK001144

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style ATV

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 2-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 6,400 MI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.