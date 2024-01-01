2018 CAN AM OUTLANDER

Menu
LIKE NEW BIKE WITH ONLY 900 MILES!!! Financing available! Power steering, front and rear bumpers, blacked out alloy wheels with aftermarket tires, wintch, fully aluminum skid plate, hand guards, rear view mirror, heated driver and passanger hand guards. Real nice bike! For information contact Mike at (902) 899-2384

$11,900

Year

2018

Make

Can Am

Model

Outlander Max 850 XT EPS

Mileage

900 IT IS IN MILES

Engine

850 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Red

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 3JBLPAU40JJ000899

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

