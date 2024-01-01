$11,900+ tax & licensing
2018 CAN AM OUTLANDER
MAX 850 XT Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 900 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW BIKE WITH ONLY 900 MILES!!! Financing available! Power steering, front and rear bumpers, blacked out alloy wheels with aftermarket tires, wintch, fully aluminum skid plate, hand guards, rear view mirror, heated driver and passanger hand guards. Real nice bike! For information contact Mike at (902) 899-2384
Year
2018
Make
Can Am
Model
Outlander Max 850 XT EPS
Mileage
900 IT IS IN MILES
Engine
850 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Red
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
