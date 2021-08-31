Menu
2018 Can-Am Outlander 800 X XT

92 MI

Details Description

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2018 Can-Am Outlander 800 X XT

2018 Can-Am Outlander 800 X XT

Trail

2018 Can-Am Outlander 800 X XT

Trail

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

92MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7672805
  • VIN: 3JB1GAN49JK000108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 92 MI

Vehicle Description

Like Brand New! Financing available! ONLY 92 MILES!!!! Power steering, roof, half windshield, side view mirrors, blacked out aluminum wheels, fully automatic with sport mode. Won't last long!!! CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899-2384 FOR INFORMATION...... 

$15,900Year2018MakeCan AmModel800 Mavrick TailMileage92 miEngine800 ccDrive4WDColorYellow and Black

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

